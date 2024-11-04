Warangal as 2nd capital: Ponguleti

Warangal: “The Congress Government is keen to develop Warangal as the second Capital of the State,” Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said. The minister who along with Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy and Mayor Gundu Sudharani inspected the Bhadrakali Bund Promenade in Hanumakonda on Sunday elicited information about the progress of the pending work.

Speaking to the media persons after offering prayers at the Bhadrakali temple, he said work on Mada Streets will be expedited, besides developing the temple as per Agama Sastra. “All the amenities will be provided for the comfort of devotees turning to Bhadrakali Temple from neighbouring districts, especially from Khammam, Karimnagar, Medak and Nizamabad,” he said.

The temple lake will be restored to full storage capacity by desilting it. He said that the government has sanctioned Rs 158 crore to address the flooding from Bondivagu and Bhadrakali nalahs.

“The government will take action against those who occupied the lake land after conducting a survey. The Warangal Master Plan is ready envisaging a road map for the development of Warangal until 2051,” he said.

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will announce the measures to be taken to develop Warangal when he inaugurates the Kaloji Kalakshetram, a multipurpose convention centre,” said the Minister. Stating that roadblocks have been cleared for the revival of Mamnoor Airport, Ponguleti, who is also the in-charge minister for the Warangal district, said that the onus is on the Centre to make it happen.

Wardhannapet MLA K R Nagaraju, MLC Baswaraju Saraiah, Hanumakonda and Warangal district collectors P Pravinya and Satya Sarada were present.

Later, Ponguleti attended the wedding of the Telangana State Co-operative Oil Seeds Growers Federation (TSCOGF) Limited chairman Janga Raghava Reddy’s daughter at Madikonda.