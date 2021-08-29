  • Menu
Warangal: Autowallah sets his vehicle on fire

Frustrated as he was unable to get out of the debt trap, an auto-rickshaw driver set his vehicle on fire at Kaloji Centre in Hanumakonda on Saturday

Warangal: Frustrated as he was unable to get out of the debt trap, an auto-rickshaw driver set his vehicle on fire at Kaloji Centre in Hanumakonda on Saturday. The auto was completely burnt before the fire engines reached the site.

Srinivas hailing from Gundlasingaram, a suburban village, purchased an auto-rickshaw availing loan from a private finance company to make a living. But all his plans gradually went awry due to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown and soaring fuel prices. He said it became increasingly difficult for him to pay loan installments. On the other hand, he was under pressure from the financiers to pay the installments.

Srinivas appealed to police to protect the people like him who availed loans from financiers and were being harassed over payments.

