Warangal: BJP, BRS betrayed OBCs says V Hanumantha Rao

Warangal : The BJP-led Central government has done nothing for the upliftment of the backward classes, former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumantha Rao, popularly known as VH, said. Addressing a press conference at the Congress Bhavan in Hanumakonda on Thursday, VH said that neither the Centre nor the State had earmarked funds for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the budget.

“Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao betrayed the OBCs,” VH said. He attributed the Congress’ success in the recent elections to the Karnataka Assembly to the OBCs and the Minorities. Mallikarjun Kharge, a dalit leader, has become the AICC president. No other party tried to emulate the Congress, VH said.

The BRS, which claims itself as farmer-friendly, has a history of handcuffing the farmers, the senior Congress leader said, referring to the Khammam incident in 2017. The KCR Government also harassed the podu-practising Adivasis by foisting false cases against them. The government also snatched the land from podu farmers, VH alleged.

The Congress will organise ‘BC Garjana’ in August. It will be attended by Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. The Congress organised BC Garjana Sabha in 2002, which was addressed by Sonia Gandhi. It set the tone for the Congress’ return to power at the Centre and the State in 2004, VH said. He appealed to the cadres to work in tandem with each other to make Rahul Gandhi the prime minister.

Earlier, VH held a preparatory meeting with the main and OBC leaders of the party. The leaders discussed the ‘BC Declaration’ to be announced during the BC Garjana Sabha in August. VH sought the party leadership to give at least three Assembly seats to OBCs in each Parliamentary Constituency.

Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy, former MP Sircilla Rajaiah, Engala Venkatram Reddy, Namindla Srinivas, E V Srinivas Rao, Thota Venkateshwarlu and Banka Sarala were among others present.