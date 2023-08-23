Warangal: BJP dares BRS for a debate

Warangal: BJP State spokesperson A Rakesh Reddy has come down heavily on Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, accusing him of amassing crores of rupees illegally. Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Tuesday, Reddy alleged that Vinay who didn’t have enough resources when he contested for the first time now possesses wealth worth around Rs 2,000.

“Vinay is the leader of land grabbers only. Hanumakonda didn’t witness any kind of development after he became the MLA. The BJP is ready to debate over the development of Warangal West constituency. Whatever development took place in Warangal was due to the funding of the BJP-led Central Government,” Reddy said. The MLA is ready with cash bags and liquor to lure the voters one more time, he said. Reddy said that BJP cadres are happy ever since BRS leadership retained Vinay to field from the Warangal West constituency as it will be a cake walk for the BJP, he added.

Training guns against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Reddy said that the BRS chief is afraid of defeat in his Gajwel constituency, hence, he also chose Kamareddy seat for the next elections. “MLC K Kavitha who vouches for Mahila Reservation Bill needs to answer why her party was fielding just six women in the next elections,” Reddy said. Corporator Ravi Naik, Niranjan, Tarun Reddy, Ravinder Reddy, Sravan Yadav, Nalla Ramesh and Roop Singh were among others present