Warangal: ‘BJP using Ram Mandir to hide its failures’

Warangal : In a passionate speech, CPI State Secretariat member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao addressed party cadres in Hanumakonda on Saturday during which he criticised the BJP government at the Centre. “The BJP is trying to gain political mileage by highlighting the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The Centre is all focused on Ram Mandir as if there was no issue in the country,” Rao said, adding, “With elections to the Lok Sabha around, the Centre is also trying to divert the people’s attention from its failures,” Rao said.

“Narendra Modi government has benefitted the upper class, ignoring the plight of the common man,” Rao said. Leaders Karre Bikshapathi, Thota Bikshapathi, Adari Srinivas and Manda Sadalaxmi were among others present at the event.

“Poor remained poor even after seven decades of Indian Independence,” said the CPI leader. Addressing the gathering, he said that it’s high time the state government focused on addressing the problems faced by the poor.

“The previous government (BRS) which promised house sites and double bedroom houses failed to make it happen. The Congress is in power now and it should ensure food, shelter and clothes to all the poor in the State,” Rao said.

Further, Rao urged the government to withdraw the cases registered against the poor in connection with Bhu Poratam. Leaders Gunde Badri, Mekala Ravi, Sk Shaik Bashumiya, Bussa Ravinder, Gannarapu Ramesh and Dandu Laxman were among others present.