Warangal braces up for polls

Warangal: The State Election Commission (SEC) has issued notification for the elections to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) on Thursday. The elections to the urban local body (ULB) are on the cards for the last few days especially with the authorities taking up the delimitation of divisions and reservation processes on a war-footing.

Nomination for the elections will be accepted from April 16 to 18, and scrutiny of nominations will be held on April 19. The last date for withdrawal of nominations will be on April 22, and the date of poll will be on April 30.

Counting of votes will take place on May 3.

Meanwhile, the district administration is all geared up for the elections. Urban District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said that nominations will be received at two centres - LB College for 34 divisions and University Arts and Science College for 32. He said that arrangements are being made for counting of votes at the Delhi Public School.

The total number of voters in the GWMC limit is 6,52,966. The number of women voters is 3,29,872, slightly outnumbering men whose headcount is 3,22,918. This apart, there are 176 others (transgender) in the voter list.











