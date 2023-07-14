Warangal: BRS failed to develop Warangal says BJP

Warangal : BJP State spokesperson A Rakesh Reddy said that the ruling BRS leaders lacked knowledge about the past surrounding the promise to establish a rail coach factory in Kazipet. Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Thursday, he said that the TRS (now BRS) was in alliance with the Congress-led UPA-1 government. The Congress clinched power in the Centre and the State in 2004 elections. Why didn’t KCR who then worked as the Union Labour Minister press for establishing a rail coach factory in Kazipet? The present Telangana State Planning Commission vice chairman B Vinod Kumar was the MP then elected from Hanumakonda Lok Sabha seat, Reddy recalled.

Reddy criticised the Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar for his failure to develop Warangal even though the Centre had included the city in the Smart City Mission, Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY) and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). The State also failed to sanction matching funds to Smart Cities Mission, he said. Vinay Bhaskar will have to answer why the government had failed to set the Warangal Master Plan in motion.

Reddy also raised issues such as the underground drainage system, dumping yard, new ration cards, double bedroom houses to the shelterless and KCR’s promise to provide Rs 300 crore special development funds for Warangal etc. Reddy said that he was ready for an open debate with Vinay Bhaskar on Warangal development. Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation 2nd Division Corporator Ravi Naik, Siva and Niranjan were present.