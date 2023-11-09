Warangal: BRS mired in corruption says Naini Rajender Reddy

Warangal : The BRS government is more interested in commissions rather than developing the State, Naini Rajender Reddy, Congress’ Warangal West candidate, said. Campaigning in Hanumakonda on Wednesday, Naini accused the sitting MLA D Vinay Bhaskar of being intolerant towards criticism against him. When questioned about the development in the constituency, the sitting MLA had resorted to attacks on Congress leaders, Naini alleged.

After coming to power, the BRS Government discarded several welfare schemes initiated by the Congress, he said. He said that during the Congress regime (in united Andhra Pradesh), white ration card holders used to get seven varieties of essentials such as tur dal, oil, atta, sugar, tamarind and turmeric etc for a subsidised price of Rs 185. The BRS Government is giving only rice, he pointed out. He said that the ruling BRS diluted the welfare programmes such as fee reimbursement, ration, Indiramma houses, initiated by the then Congress government etc.

The BRS Government which promised double bedroom houses to the poor is yet to fulfil it even after being at the helm of State’s affairs, Naini said. The BRS is habituated to making promises but not in fulfilling them, he added. AICC in-charge Sanjay Jagirdar, GWMC corporators Thota Venkateshwarlu, Pothula Sriman, A Nagaraju, Puli Anil Kumar, T Sudhakar, T Mary and T Vijay were among others present.

Naini is to submit his nomination papers on November 9, after a rally with his supporters from Thousand Pillars Temple to the Office of the RDO.