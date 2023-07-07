Warangal: BRS presses demand for coach factory

Warangal: The BRS demanded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify Centre’s stand on the assurances given to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014. Speaking to media persons along with Legislative Council vice-chairman Banda Prakash and MP Pasunuri Dayakar at Kazipet on Thursday, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar alleged that the BJP was trying to hoodwink the people by making hollow promises.

“Modi should give assurance to establish a rail coach factory besides creating a new railway division with Kazipet as its headquarters. The BRS cadres will launch an agitation if the Centre fails to do so,” Vinay said. He said that Modi’s aim is to woo the people ahead of elections to the Assembly. There is no talk about the detailed project report (DPR) but the BJP leaders say that Modi will lay the foundation stone for the wagon manufacturing unit, Vinay said, raising doubts over it.

Banda Prakash said that the BJP leadership which sensed the party’s fall had gone for a change of guard in Telangana. “BJP is trying to woo the people in Warangal by announcing a wagon manufacturing unit instead of a rail coach factory. The demand for a rail coach factory dates back to the 1980s; however, the successive governments failed to fulfill it,” Banda Prakash said. He demanded the BJP State president G Kishan Reddy to talk about the age-old demand of a rail coach factory in Kazipet.

MP Pasunuri Dayakar said that BJP which is in dire straits has come up with a wagon manufacturing unit. The rule of BJP at the Centre will end before the unit is established, he said. He also said that BJP lacks vision. KUDA former chairman Marri Yadava Reddy was present.