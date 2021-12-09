Warangal: Call to prevent corruption

Warangal:Corruption is one of the biggest hurdles in achieving sustainable development, said Sunkari Prashanth, the founder president of the 'Jwala', a NGO working for the eradication of corruption. Taking out a novel rally as part of International Anti-Corruption Day here on Thursday, he emphasised the role of the individuals, NGOs, law enforcement agencies in eradicating the corruption.

Prashanth said that the International Anti-Corruption Day is being observed globally on 9 December to raise awareness about corruption and the ways to combat it. Referring to the theme for this year's International Anti-Corruption Day - 'Your right, your role: Say no to corruption – he said that it underlines the fact that every individual has a role in combating and preventing corruption. Referring to their novel rally, in which a man whose head was half-shaved and paraded on a donkey from 1000 Pillars Temple to Ambedkar's statue, Prashanth said that it was a symbolic protest reminiscing the days of kings. In those days, it was a practice to parade corrupt people on donkeys to deter others doing the same, he added. "Even today such punishments are relevant," he said, demanding the government to make it happen so that discourages people from wrongdoings.

Speaking on the occasion, Lok Satta Udyama State Coordinator Parcha Kondandarama Rao criticised the Central and State governments for not organising any programmes on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day. He accused the government of failing to eradicate the corruption. Jwala members Burri Krishna Murthy, B Suresh, K Raju, Sunkari Raju, Prakash, Lok Satta members Kamidi Sathish Reddy and Chandrasekhar were among others participated in the rally.