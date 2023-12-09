Warangal: CM Revanth pays real tribute to Telangana ideologue

Warangal : The promise to develop Akkampet, the birthplace of Telangana ideologue Prof. K Jayashankar, as a model village never got off the blocks in the regime of the BRS that spanned more than nine years.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who as the TPCC president visited Akkampet village as part of the Rachabanda programme on May 21, 2022 assured the residents of fulfilling their long-cherished demands, especially identifying Akkampet as a revenue village. Currently, Akkampet village is part of Peddapur revenue village under Atmakur mandal in Warangal district.

Against this backdrop, the Telangana Government on Thursday issued a preliminary notification to declare Akkampet as a revenue village. Elated over the news, the villagers thanked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for fulfilling his promise on the first day of his assuming the CMO.

Speaking to The Hans India, Atmakur MPP Marka Sumalatha Rajanikar said, “It was a long wait. Finally, the wish of Akkampet as a revenue village is coming true. Although the previous government had promised to develop the village as a model one by establishing a Smriti Vanam in memory of Prof. Jayashankar, a library, and other developmental works, it remained an elusive dream.”

Despite the assurances given by the likes of the then Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary, the then Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari and the then Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy, Akkampet hasn’t witnessed any development.

The notification issued by the government seeks suggestions and objections from the people before identifying Akkampet as a revenue village.

Meanwhile, the newly-elect Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy who visited Akkampet on Friday handed over the copy of the GO to the villagers. “The Chief Minister kept his promise. The government will take further steps to develop Akkampet,” Revuri Prakash Reddy said.