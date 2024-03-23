Warangal: Congress lacking consensus

Warangal : With a new contender every day emerging for the Warangal Lok Sabha (SC Reserved) ticket, it has become a tough task for the Congress leadership. The long list of aspirants includes – Dommati Sambaiah, Namindla Srinivas, Jannu Paramjyothi, Ragamalla Parameshwar, Boddu Sunitha, S Prasad Raju, S Indira and the list goes on.

Initially, it was speculated that the Chief Minister and the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy was in favour of Dommati Sambaiah’s candidature. S Idira and Namindla Srinivas were the other two figured in the shortlist sent to the AICC. With a few more names also surfacing, recommended by the MLAs, the Congress high command didn’t finalise the Warangal Lok Sabha ticket in the first two lists.

Meanwhile, the joining of sitting BRS MP Pasunuri Dayakar in the Congress added a new dimension in the whole process. Although Pasunuri Dayakar wasn’t given any assurance of the ticket, he too expressed his willingness to contest for Warangal Lok Sabha seat.

Amid all this, the Congress has reportedly undertaken a flash survey of the winnability of the candidates. The Congress leadership has also kept an eye on candidates’ financial status for obvious reasons, sources said. Congress sources say that the dilemma is likely to end after Holi, the festival of colours.