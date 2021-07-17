Warangal Congress netas for Huzurabad bypoll

Warangal: Even though the Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to issue notification for Huzurabad Assembly by-poll, all the major political parties were busy in appointing their in-charges – mandal-wise. It may be mentioned here that Huzurabad seat fell vacant following former minister Eatala Rajender's resignation.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has appointed six leaders from erstwhile Warangal district as in-charges for the upcoming elections. Naini Rajender Reddy, Ingala Venkatram Reddy and Dommati Sambaiah have been appointed as in-charges for Kamalapur which is Eatala Rajender's native mandal. While former minister Konda Surekha is to coordinate with the Congress cadres in Illandakunta mandal, Bakka Judson has been made in-charge of Huzurabad town. Former MP Sircilla Rajaiah is entrusted with the responsibility of looking after the party cadre in Jammikunta town.

It may be noted here that Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy, Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh, Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy and other senior leaders belonging to erstwhile Warangal district have been touring Huzurabad constituency extensively for some time.

With the people in Huzurabad constituency by and large connected to neighbouring Warangal for ages, the political parties have shown interest in appointing Warangal leaders as in-charges.