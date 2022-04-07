Warangal: Cops focus on growing road mishaps

Warangal: In a bid to curb the growing menace of road accidents, top police officials were in a huddle here on Wednesday. Speaking at the meeting, Railways and Road Safety additional DGP Sandeep Shandilya said that the number of accidents was also going up in tune with the expansion of the road network in the State. "A proper planning is the need of the hour to contain the road mishaps. The officials have to visit the accident spots and study the reason behind the mishaps," Shandilya said.

The other important aspect is that the onus is on police to sensitise the people about the reasons for accidents. The police will have to deal with the people in a sensitive way to ensure a friendly atmosphere. He also emphasised the need for putting up flexis and posters in both urban and rural areas to bring about awareness. Earlier, the officials briefed the Additional DGP about the road accidents in their respective jurisdictions.

Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi, Mulugu superintendent of police Sangramsingh G Patil, Bhupalpally SP J Surender Reddy and officials of highways authority were among others present at the review meeting.