Warangal: Covid is not invincible says Covid survivor Pamela Satpathy

Warangal: The fortnight-long Covid-19 bout that kept Pamela Satpathy (2014 IAS), the Municipal Commissioner of the Greater Warangal, off duty seems to have rejuvenated her penchant for doing something for the people. Speaking to The Hans India Pamela shares her Covid journey during which she spent long hours glancing through a window in her abode.

Pamela Satpathy has been in the thick of things - delimitation of divisions and the subsequent elections to the GWMC - when she tested positive for Covid-19 early this month. It forced her to stay five days in a hospital and then to isolation in her official villa.

"With standardised medication in practice for the disease, all that people who contracted coronavirus need to do is to approach the doctors as early as possible, and rest is assured," Pamela said. It all went very well as I was admitted to hospital at the right time, she added.

Back in home isolation, Pamela has her set of problems with her husband away to look after his mother. However, Pamela was lucky enough to have her caring mother around her and her kid.

"I must confess that I am fortunate to have a villa that allowed me a comfortable home isolation," Pamela said, thanking the almighty. During her home stay, Pamela found ample time to catch up with her relatives and friends. But her favourite pastime was watching the greenery through the window.

The home isolation provided me a window of opportunity retrospecting her one-and-a-half-year stint in Warangal as its Commissioner. Apart from that, she also enjoyed scribbling poetry. It may be noted here that not many people were aware of Pamela's poetic skills, and they can be found on https://resonner.wordpress.com/

People contracted coronavirus need not have to worry, she said, it's not invincible. Proper medication and food, and following a few techniques such as breathing exercises will help patients recuperate fast, she said.

Referring to a lower rung employee's SMS wishing her speedy recovery, Pamela says it was touching and it also emphasises the fact that support that comes from whatever quarters is indeed a soul replenisher.