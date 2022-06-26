Warangal: CPI demands housing sites for poor

Warangal:A large number of poor led by the CPI cadres staged a protest at the Kakatiya University (KU) Cross roads here on Sunday, demanding the State Government to distribute housing sites to them. With the traffic coming to a grinding halt, the police tried to remove the protestors. The protestors and the police had an altercation before the traffic was cleared.

Speaking at the protest CPI Hanumakonda district secretary Karre Bikshapathi urged the TRS government to fulfill its election promises. He also urged the people's representatives of the region to take initiative to allot housing sites to the shelter-less. Referring to the poor who set up their huts on government land near Gundla Singaram village, Bikshapathi urged the government to protect their interests.

He found fault with the government for not taking action against those goons who attacked the poor in Gundla Singaram. He said that the CPI will continue its Bhu Poratam (struggle for land) until the government provides housing sites or double bedroom houses to the poor. Senior leader T Bikshapathi, K Ravi, K Narsaiah and Shiva were among others present.