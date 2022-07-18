Warangal: CPI demands immediate relief for flood-hit farmers

Warangal: The onus is on Central and State governments to rescue the flood-affected people, Communist Party of India (CPI) State national council member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao said.

Speaking at the party's district council meet in Hanumakonda on Monday, he said that the week-long incessant rains left farmers in tears. The farmers who spent a huge amount on leveling their fields and on seed and fertilisers have incurred loss due to the downpour in the region, he said, demanding the government to compensate the farmers to the tune of Rs 25,000 per acre.

Rao also demanded the government to sanction double bedroom houses to those people whose houses collapsed due to rains. "The Centre should bail out the flood-affected people, treating the rain fury as the national calamity. The State should initiate immediate measures to help the flood-affected people," the senior CPI leader demanded.

Several colonies have come under a sheet of rainwater in the Greater Warangal limits following heavy rains. The authorities need to bring back normalcy in the colonies by restoring basic amenities, Rao said. Former MLA Potharaju Saraiah, CPI State executive member Nedunuri Jyothy, Hanumakonda district secretary Karre Bikshapathi, joint secretary T Bikshapathi, N Odelu, Maddela Yellesh, Utkuri Ramulu, A Srinivas, M Sadalaxmi, K Laxman, G Rohith, B Mallaiah, K Venkataramana, M Srinivas, K Narsaiah, D Sambaiah, J Raju Goud, M Bikshapathi, M Rama Devi, B Santhosh, K Ramchandra Reddy and R Deena were among others present.