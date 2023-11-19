Warangal: CPI urges people to elect Congress

Warangal : Those who didn’t actively participate in the Telangana Movement have been enjoying the plum posts in the government, CPI leader Chada Venkat Reddy said.

He along with Congress Warangal West candidate Naini Rajender Reddy spoke to media persons in Hanumakonda on Saturday. Venkat Reddy said that the CPI and the Congress have been working together to defeat the BRS and BJP in the ensuing elections to the five State Assemblies. The CPI wants democracy to prevail in the country, he added.

“Warangal was the epicentre of Telangana Movement. People who actively took part in the separate state agitation are nowhere to see in the government. Sadly, those who didn’t participate in the movement became ministers,” Venkat Reddy said.

The partially collapsed Medigadda barrage, a component of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, gives an ample example of financial and planning mismanagement. The level of corruption in the State reached to the next level, Venkat Reddy said. On the other hand, Telangana borrowings crossed Rs 5 lakh crore, he added.

There is no need to provide financial assistance to the landlords under the Rythu Bandhu. The succour should only be extended to the real farmers. Stating that Dharani portal is full of glitches, Venkat Reddy pointed out the sufferings of a large number of farmers. KCR failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people, he said, appealing to the people to vote for Congress candidate Naini Rajender Reddy. CPI State secretariat member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao, AICC in-charge Sanjay Jagirdar, Corporator Thota Venkateshwarlu, Tahimunnisa Begum, T Srinivas Rao, Karre Bikshapathi and Mekala Ravi were among others present.