Warangal: CPI workers protest against price rise

Warangal: The CPI cadres led by its Hanumakonda district secretary Karre Bikshapathi staged a protest near Kaloji Junction, accusing the Central and State governments of failing to check inflation. Speaking at the protest, Bikshapathi criticised the BJP-led Central government for not regulating the prices of essential commodities. “The BJP made a promise to control prices of essential commodities, but it failed even after nine years of its rule. All the promises of the Narendra Modi Government remained unfulfilled,” Bikshapathi said.

Life has become miserable for the people due to the apathetic approach of the Centre and State, he said. He demanded the State to supply vegetables and other essential commodities at subsidised prices through the Civil Supplies Department. Instead of focusing on vote bank politics, both the BJP and the BRS need to take measures to control the process, he said, referring to the soaring prices of tomatoes, green chilli and ginger etc. He demanded the BRS Government to take a cue from other States where vegetables are being supplied at subsidised prices.

CPI State executive member Nedunuri Jyothy said that the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel have a spiral effect on the prices of essential commodities. She demanded the Centre to keep a tab on petrol, diesel and LPG prices. Leaders Marupaka Anil Kumar, Maddela Yellesh, utkuri Ramulu, Munigala Bikshapathi, Karre Laxman, N Odelu< Ravi, M Shankar Naik, Rasamalla Dina, B Bikshapathi, N Manohar, R Deva, Lavanya and Manjula were among others present.

The CPI cadres who staged the protest by keeping money bills on one side and vegetables on the other side of a weighing machine attracted people.