Warangal: CPM asks TRS to support farmers' stir

Warangal: The crony capitalists and the multinationals were the major beneficiaries in the seven-year rule of the BJP, said CPM State secretariat member M Saibabu. Speaking at a meeting here on Sunday, he demanded the Centre to withdraw the three farm laws that turn farmers into labourers.



Terming the labour laws as draconian, he demanded the scrapping of Code on Wages, Code on Industrial Relations, Code on Social Security and the Code on Occupational Safety. He urged the State government to pass resolutions opposing the farm and labour laws. Further, he asked the TRS government to participate in the nationwide strike on March 26, which will mark four months of the farmers' movement.

Saibabu criticised the Narendra Modi government for privatising some of the lucrative public sector units (PSUs) such as LIC, BSNL, Banks, Airports and Visakha Steel Factory etc. "It's a move to benefit some corporate houses which were loyal to the Modi Government," he said. The Centre also failed to fulfill the assurances provided by the AP Reorganisation Act-2014, he said. He found fault with the Centre for making it clear that it has no plans to establish a coach factory in Kazipet. Time has come for the people to unite and launch agitations against the Centre until it fulfills coach factory demand, he added.

Saibabu appealed to people to participate in the nationwide strike on March 26, which is also the martyrdom anniversary day of Bhagat Singh. CPM Warangal urban district secretary Sarampally Vasudea Reddy, senior leaders G Prabhakar Reddy, M Chukkaiah, T Uppalaiah, Ragula Ramesh, M Kumaraswamy, V Veeranna, Godugu Venkat, S Babu, M Ramaswamy, A Yadagiri, G Ramulu, D Tirupathi and Akhil Rao were among others present.