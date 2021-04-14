Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said Good times for Congress

Warangal: The TRS government betrayed people's aspirations, Warangal District Congress Committee (DCC) president Naini Rajender Reddy said. Speaking at a meeting here on Tuesday, he said that TRS came to power cashing in on students' sacrifices.

"Youth believed that they would get employment after the formation of Telangana. But the TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao deceived people after becoming the Chief Minister. It's nothing but betraying the aspirations of the people," Reddy criticised.

Telangana was also lagging behind in terms of population-workforce ratio, compared to many other States, Reddy said, referring to CR Biswal-headed Pay Revision Commission (PRC)'s report that says there are 1.91 lakh posts lying vacant in various government departments in Telangana.

He said that people, who were vexed with the governance of BJP at the Centre and TRS in the State, were longing for a change. Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi has a bright future and will take over the reins after the next elections, the DCC chief asserted. He said that people across the nation believe that Rahul Gandhi could do justice to the poor and downtrodden.

On the occasion, 100 odd youth from 50th Division of the GWMC, said to be of TRS, joined the Congress. T Sathish, Arif, A Sadanandam, V Koushik, A Srikanth, Manoj Kumar, S Ashok, Siva Kumar, Hari, Harsha Kumar and Siva were among others who joined the Congress.