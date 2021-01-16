Warangal: Dr Ramaka Lakshmana Murthy is no more

Warangal: Ramaka Lakshmana Murthy, a doctor who doesn't need any introduction, has breathed his last on Thursday night leaving a void not only in the medical field but also in the literary world. He was 83. A well-known physician, whose aim was never money, was the most sought-after with people believing him messiah of medicine.



"The one a few houses down the lane in Ramnagar area where Dr Lakshmana Murthy lived has been a landmark for about five decades. People used to queue up before his house right from the wee hours. Sometimes, it looked like a blind belief, but such was his reputation. His social service, literary and devotional activity is well remembered," Kundavajjala Krishnamurthy, Telangana Rachayithala Sangham Warangal President, told The Hans India.

Although Dr Lakshmana Murthy was born in Husnabad (erstwhile Karimnagar district) on June 1, 1938 he was brought up by his maternal uncles Kundavajjala Venkata Narsaiah and Rama Chandraiah at Indurthy, after he lost his mother in his childhood.

He did his MBBS in Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad. After working one year in a government hospital in Karimnagar, he went back to Osmania Medical College to study MD. Thereafter, he was associated with the MGM Hospital for two decades.

Later, he took voluntary retirement and continued his practice in Ramnagar. The highly disciplined Dr Lakshmana Murthy finally stopped medical practice four years ago with age catching up with him.

Apart from his profession, Dr Lakshmana Murthy was also a literary connoisseur. He had written scores of devotional songs. He wrote a book Samarcha compiled of devotional essays. His commentary on Hanuman Chalisa in Hindi and English had earned him kudos.

Poura Sanmanam (civic felicitation) that Dr Lakshmana Murthy had received at REC (now NIT) in 1997 is said to be the highest point in his life. People's poet Kaloji Narayana Rao was one among the dignitaries who witnessed the presentation of Swarna Kankanam (gold bracelet) to Dr Lakshmana Murthy.

Dr Lakshmana Murthy is survived by wife Ananta Laxmi, two sons – Dr Ramaka Srinivas, cardiologist, and Shashidhar, software engineer, USA, and two daughters – Gangu Vani, teacher, and Laxmi, pharmacy professional, USA. The last rites of Dr Lakshmana Murthy were performed at Hanamkonda on Friday amid scores of people.