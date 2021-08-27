Warangal: 'Employees' role key to State progress says Harish Rao

Warangal: The role of employees in the Telangana Movement was critical and unforgettable, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said. Releasing the GO copy of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) pertaining to university employees here, he said the TRS government always protected the interests of the State employees.

Telangana has been making strides towards development under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, complemented by the employees' dedication and commitment, the minister said. Referring to the PRC benefits to the varsity employees, he noted that the government has a concern over all its employees.

Telangana Vishwavidyalayala Udyogula Sangham (TVUS) State president Pulla Srinivas thanked the government for extending PRC to the varsity employees.

"Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and MLA Aroori Ramesh who took the initiative succeeded in getting the PRC benefits to all the varsity employees," he said.

Dr P Vishnuvardhan, Dr Sangala Ephraim Raj, B Gnaneshwar, Mahesh Goud, M Srinivas Yadav, Rajeshwer Rao, Nagaraju K Dayakar, Ranjith and Shobhan were among others present.