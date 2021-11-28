Warangal: Errabelli recalls KCR's fast-unto-death

Warangal: KCR's steely resolve to go on fast-unto-death on November 29, 2009 was the turning point in the annals of the Statehood movement, Minister for Panchayat Errabelli Raj Dayakar Rao said. He said KCR's fast-unto-death stir forced the then UPA government to announce the initiation of the process for formation of separate Telangana State.

Errabelli said that the agitation took a new shape with the people rallying around KCR to press their claim for a separate State.

"It was like Satyagraha," Errabelli said, stating that Deeksha Divas will be remembered for the commitment of KCR's resolve and his slogan 'KCR Sachhudo, Telangana Vachhudo'. He said that people in Telangana will never forget the daring act of KCR who took the agitation to another level without even caring for his life.

"Now Telangana has become a beacon for the other States in the country," Errabelli said, referring to the welfare and developmental programmes taken up by the KCR government.

Earlier in another programme, Errabelli paid floral tributes to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on the occasion of his 131st death anniversary. The Panchayat Raj Minister said that the life of Phule is inspiring to one and all. Phule's contribution to the education of girls and the empowerment of women was enormous, he said, stating that KCR government has been following the footsteps of Phule. Errabelli said that Phule was a humanitarian, author, philosopher and revolutionary who fought societal problems.