Warangal: Farmers demand compensation

Warangal: Farmers staged a protest by blocking the NH-365 at Itikalapalli in Narsampet mandal on Thursday, demanding the State Government to provide compensation for crop loss due to the hailstorm in the last 48 hours. It may be mentioned here that heavy rainfall accompanied by hailstorm damaged standing crops – maize, chilli and paddy in the region.



The farmers demanded the MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy and district collector B Gopi to give an assurance officially to provide compensation. The protestors urged the Collector to depute a team to enumerate the crop loss immediately. During the protest, Jannu Ailaiah, a farmer from Itikalapalli, who was depressed over crop loss attempted suicide. However, the police foiled his attempt. Although the RDO Pavan Kumar and ACP Tirumal tried to pacify them to withdraw their protest, the farmers continued their demonstration which led to a huge traffic jam on the NH-365. The protestors withdrew their protest after district collector B Gopi gave them an assurance over phone.

Meanwhile, Kalleda village under Parvathagiri mandal in Warangal district recorded the State's highest rainfall with 10.55 cm on Wednesday-Thursday. Kesamudram in Mahabubabad district received the second highest rainfall with 10.