Warangal: Farmers in distress as cotton yield drops

Warangal: Notwithstanding the fact that the cotton price was hovering above Rs 7,000 per quintal since arrivals started to the Enumamula Agriculture Market Yard (EAMY) on October 1, it wasn't a great season for the hapless farmers. Although the price was alluring right from the beginning of this season, it's unlikely to bring cheers in the faces of the farmers. The incessant rains that lashed erstwhile Warangal district this season affected the yield of cotton.

Rs 7,400 per quintal was the highest price cotton commanded at EAMY on October 1. Since the first day, more or less the price was hovering above Rs 7,000 per quintal. On Friday, cotton price was anywhere between Rs 7,335 and Rs 5,900 per quintal.

Speaking to The Hans India, EAMY secretary Rahul said, "The price of cotton was stable. It's too early to predict the price trend. The arrivals may go up after Dasara."

All India Kisan Federation (AIKF) State joint secretary Peddarapu Ramesh said that the price offered by the traders may look good but the fact is that farmers had already suffered crop loss due to heavy rains for the last few months. Stunted growth caused damage to crops at various stages leading to low yield. Farmers lost anywhere between three and five quintals per acres. Farmers who had invested around Rs 40,000 per acre as input costs will get nothing. This, despite the good price, he added.