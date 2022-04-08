Warangal: Frozen embryo brings back cheers

Warangal: The pain and suffering of losing a husband to COVID-19 that too without having any child from the marriage are beyond consolation. With no hope, the wife was shattered to pieces. But due to the compassionate effort and commitment of Dr Jalagam Kavya Rao, Clinical Head & Fertility Specialist, Oasis Fertility, Warangal, Prema (name changed) is a happy mother to a male baby. Advancement in fertility technology helped Prema to have a child even after the untimely death of her husband.

Kumar (name changed) and Prema Kumar were undergoing IVF treatment at Oasis Fertility, Warangal, and were in great hope to have their first child. But unfortunately, Kumar lost his life to COVID-19. The grief-stricken wife had lost all her hope in life due to the ill-fated and untimely death of her husband. Fortunately, the couple had frozen their embryos during the IVF treatment process prior to the husband's death. Though the consent of both the husband and wife is needed for an embryo transfer in an IVF procedure, quoting previous judgments, the Honourable High Court of Telangana acting on a petition filed by Prema had granted permission for Frozen Embryo Transfer to Prema despite the lack of consent from her husband. The birth of a male child through Frozen Embryo Transfer has given a new lease of life to Prema. Just like an Oasis in the desert, the child is now a new ray of hope to Prema. Dr Jalagam Kavya Rao said; "I am extremely happy to have gifted the joy of motherhood to Mrs Prema. Though it's an enormous loss, through our efforts and the power of advanced fertility treatment, we have been able to create hope in Prema's life by assisting her to become a mother even in such an unfortunate situation. The entire Oasis team is overwhelmed with this positive outcome." Sudhaker Jadhav, Chief Operating Officer, Oasis Fertility said, "Oasis has a success rate of over 60 per cent. Delivering consistently high success rates has become possible due to our wide range of highly advanced technologies like PGT, EWS, Micro-TESE, etc. These cutting-edge technologies have enabled us to help several thousand couples in attaining parenthood."