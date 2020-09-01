Warangal: Go tough on encroachments said Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu

Warangal: No structure constructed encroaching upon storm-water drain would be spared, Warangal Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu said. In a review meeting with the Task Force Committee here on Tuesday, the Collector elicited information about the progress of demolition of encroachments.

According to City Planning Officer, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Narsimhulu, 14 of the 27 illegal structures located between Naim Nagar bridge and Dabbala junction have been razed. Nine of the 66 illegal structures constructed on Bhadrakali storm-water drain have also been brought down so far, the official said.

The Collector directed Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy to constitute a technical committee to study the flow of storm-water and sewerage in the nalas so that to take up their expansion according to the need. He sought the report in five days. He told the officials to prepare proposals for the expansion of nalas and culverts.

Commissioner of Police Pramod Kumar, DCP Pushpa, RDO Vasu Chandra and GWMC SE Vidyasagar were among others present.