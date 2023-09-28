Warangal: Grandeur marks Ganesh nimajjanam

Warangal: The cities of Warangal-Hanumakonda-Kazipet wore a festive look on the occasion of Ganesh Nimajjanam (immersion) on Wednesday. The roads were abuzz with the devotees, carrying out the Ganesh idols for the Lord’s final journey on the conclusion of nine-day festivities.

The administration made all the arrangements for the immersions of Ganesh idols at Siddheshwara Gundam in Hanumakonda, Chinna Waddepally Cheruvu in Desaipet, Kota cheruvu in Hanuman junction, Ursu Ranga Samudram, Fort Warangal, Gorrekuna Katta Mallanna, Bandham Cheruvu and Pedda Cheruvu in Hasanparthy.

The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has arranged 24 cranes and two hydraulic machines at the nimajjanam points for the immersion of large-sized Ganeshas. “In all, 24 water bodies have been identified for the Ganesh immersion. Safety of the devotees is paramount,” Mayor Gundu Sudharani said. She along with municipal commissioner Shaik Rizwan Basha and deputy mayor Rizwana Shameem Masood inspected immersion points.

The authorities also ensured barricading, cranes, generators, fire tenders and high-mast lighting etc. The administration has also deployed 50 expert swimmers at all tanks, besides making available life jackets and 48 dinghy boats. Whopping 1,050 police personnel were deployed for the smooth conduct of nimajjanam. The police also enforced one-way traffic at several places to avoid congestion. The police also installed closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras at all vantage points and designated immersion tanks.