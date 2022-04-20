Warangal: Irregularity in admission to PG med seats in pvt colleges

Warangal: police to probe the alleged irregularities in the admissions of Post Graduate medical seats under the management quota of the private colleges.

The State government has directed the officials of the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) to launch an enquiry. Against this backdrop, KNRUHS Registrar Dr D Praveen Kumar lodged a complaint with Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi. The police are yet to register a first information report, however, they have already launched an inquiry into the irregularities under the management quota.

CP Tarun Joshi said that it will take a few days to confirm the irregularities adopted by the college managements.

On the other hand, the private college managements had allegedly tried to 'block' seats taking advantage of the gaps in the process of online application and counselling. The KNRUHS has nine government colleges, 20 private and four minority colleges in its jurisdiction. The number of PG seats available is 2,295. Of which, 1,090 are under the convener quota, 693 under management quota and 512 under the All India quota.

It may be mentioned here that the private managements will get anywhere around Rs 2 crore for a seat. The authorities found something fishy when some of the candidates who secured below the 100 rank in the all India level in the NEET PG waited for admissions till the end of the third phase of the mop-up counselling.

At least 45 candidates were found not interested to join the colleges, but applied for the seat. This is to help the management to convert the seats into the management quota from the convenor quota.

Meanwhile, CPI national council member Takkallapally Srinivas Rao demanded the government to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the irregularities committed by the private college managements.