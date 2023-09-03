Live
- A cluttered environment can cause stress and anxiety, and affect productivity
- Warangal: Latha awarded PhD
- Hyderabad: DGP moots multifaceted approach to deal with growing cybercrimes
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 03 September, 2023
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on September 3, 2023
- Nizamabad: Nuda chairman Eega felicitated
- BRS, BJP hoodwinking people: Congress
- Make use of job fair: Errabelli Vineeth
- Warangal: Shady deals to fore in housing society
- Book on late CM YSR released
Just In
Warangal: Latha awarded PhD
Highlights
Warangal: Latha Gadepaka, a research scholar in Computer Science, has been awarded Doctorate of Philosophy (Ph.D.) by the Hyderabad Central University...
Warangal: Latha Gadepaka, a research scholar in Computer Science, has been awarded Doctorate of Philosophy (Ph.D.) by the Hyderabad Central University for her thesis titled ‘Investigation of Privacy Preserving Methods for Classification and Clustering of Distributed Data’. She did her research work under the supervision of Prof. Bapi Raju Surampudi. Latha gadepaka will receive this doctorate award from the President of India and Governor of Telangana on October 1.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS