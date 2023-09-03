  • Menu
Warangal: Latha awarded PhD

Warangal: Latha Gadepaka, a research scholar in Computer Science, has been awarded Doctorate of Philosophy (Ph.D.) by the Hyderabad Central University for her thesis titled ‘Investigation of Privacy Preserving Methods for Classification and Clustering of Distributed Data’. She did her research work under the supervision of Prof. Bapi Raju Surampudi. Latha gadepaka will receive this doctorate award from the President of India and Governor of Telangana on October 1.

