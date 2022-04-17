Warangal: Luxury Loo Cafes lie in neglect

Warangal: The much-hyped luxury Loo Cafés, furnished with exceptional design, lighting, flooring etc. continue to languish in oblivion. Thanks to the lackadaisical approach of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) that reduced the swanky Loo Cafés to mere entities.



The city has six Loo Cafés, each costing Rs 16 lakh, at different public gathering places in the tri-cities of Warangal-Hanumakonda-Kazipet. The then municipal commissioner Pamela Satpathy who was the mastermind behind the initiative had allotted two Loo Cafés each to transgender community and urban women's associations, and one each to sanitary employees' society and disabled community in November 2020.

Forget about the Loo Cafés, the Urban Local Body (ULB) is even struggling to maintain the 130 odd public washrooms in the city as well. Of which, around 50 public toilets, working under pay and use mode, are said to be functioning moderately, but the others have become stink tanks without proper maintenance. Some of them were locked and some others continue to languish with the GWMC authorities turning a blind eye for their maintenance. Some miscreants damaged the steps to the one constructed near Warangal bus station.

Another one near Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) that displays a lock always disappoints the needy people. The luxury Loo Café near TB Hospital has become a stinking pond. Even though the Mayor Gundu Sudharani and municipal commissioner P Pravinya who recently inspected the toilets expressed their ire over the officials, there was no change in the situation, it's learnt.