Warangal: Mahesh Babu’s fans help flood-hit people

Warangal: Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender and Commissioner of Police A V Ranganath heaped praise on Superstar Mahesh Babu’s fans for their gesture to assist the 200 flood-affected families in the city. Coinciding with the birthday celebrations of Mahesh Babu, the duo distributed essentials and clothes worth around Rs 2,000 to each family residing in NTR Nagar in the 28th Division of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Narender said that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who is keen to address the problems faced by the residents of low-lying areas had sanctioned adequate funds. The BRS Government is committed to the development of Warangal city, he said.

Mahesh Babu Fans Association Warangal district president Gande Naveen Kumar and Corporator Gande Kalpana have already distributed essentials to the 200 families who were affected by recent floods in the division. Earlier, the MLA and Commissioner cut the cake. Gande Naveen Kumar and Gande Kalpana, V Anil Kumar, B Ravindernath and D Santhosh were among others present.