Warangal: Maoists' bandh puts cops on high alert

Warangal: The police in the erstwhile Warangal district were on high alert in the wake of the State-wide bandh call given by the CPI-Maoists on Monday. There was no untoward incident reported, according to police sources. It may be mentioned here that the Maoists had called for Telangana Bandh on September 28 protesting the recent killings of their party workers. The letter purportedly issued by the Maoists says that eight of their cadres were killed in exchange of fire with police. They called the encounters in Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Asifabad fake.



The police conducted vehicle checks especially in the agency areas of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts. They intensified combing operations in the forest fringe villages. Five special party police teams were also roped in to guard the agency areas on the Godavari river abutting Chhattisgarh border, it's learnt. Meanwhile, tense situation prevailed in the agency areas with the tribals sensing the trouble of being caught in the crossfire between security forces and Maoists. On the other hand, police kept an eagle eye on vehicles coming from the neighbouring Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra in search of Maoists crossing the border.

The authorities deployed additional forces at the Medigadda barrage, Annaram barrage and Kannepally pump house in Mahadevpur mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.