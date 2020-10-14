Warangal: Maoists issue fresh ultimatum to Telangana

Warangal: The CPI-Maoists issued a fresh ultimatum to the State threatening that TRS and BJP leaders will face the similar fate as Maduri Bheemeshwar Rao of Venkatapuram mandal, whom they killed on Saturday (October 10).

The handwritten posters purportedly put up by the Maoists appeared in Shapalli village under Eturnagaram mandal on Tuesday. The posters demanded the State government to withdraw combing operations and as well as its forces from the forest abutting Telangana-Chhattisgarh border. "If the government fails to do so, the TRS and the BJP leaders will face the same fate as Bheemeshwar Rao," the posters said.

The Maoists were critical about the new revenue bill introduced by the K Chandrasekhar Rao government. They said that the new revenue law was not going to help the people in any way. "KCR government was trying to suppress the voice of the people who question its policies by foisting false cases against them," the banned outfit alleged.

The Maoists warned Mudraboina Sampath, a former Maoist, for moving hand in glove with the police. It's not fair for Sampath to take policemen in his vehicle. Sampath will face punishment in the people's court, the Maoists said.

Some forest officials, DRO Prahlad, Ravinder, Sandeep and others have to change their approach, the Maoists warned. On the other hand, the police said that the posters appeared in Shapalli were put by fake Maoists.