Warangal: NITW, KITSW to share expertise

Warangal: The National Institute of Technology, Warangal, (NITW) and the KITSW have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Academic and Research cooperation. This was disclosed by the NITW Director Prof. N V Ramana Rao and Rajya Sabha member and KITSW Secretary & Correspondent Capt. V Lakshmikantha Rao here on Saturday.

The MP said that the MoU will cover academic and research collaborations in the mutually interested areas, academic interactions and support leading to higher qualifications, exchange of academic and scientific information, exchange of students and faculty.

The NITW shall give an opportunity to faculty members of KITSW to register Ph.D., the joint project proposals can be developed by the faculty members from NITW and KITSW to submit to funding agencies such as DST, DBT, UGC, AICTE, NRB, DRDO, etc; any intellectual property rights (IPR) in connection with the joint projects shall belong to both the institutions.

Prof. Ramana Rao said that the MoU provides an opportunity to the KITSW students to take part in summer and winter internships as per the AICTE regulations. KITSW Principal Prof. K Ashoka Reddy said that the two institutes can support each other in the academic programmes by conducting joint workshops, conferences, seminars, by arranging short visits, guest lectures and training programmes for the faculty members and students.

KITSW Treasurer P Naryana Reddy, NITW Professor & Advisor CRRM, Dr. CSRK. Prasad, NITW Registrar S Goverdhan Rao, KITSW Professor in-charge MoUs & Internships, Prof. V Ramaiah, KITSW Dean, Academic Affairs, Prof. V Rajagopal and academician Prof. NVRLN Rao were among others who witnessed the MoU ceremony.