Warangal: Niveditha leaves audience spellbound

Warangal: It was a mesmerising performance by vocalist Vaddiraju Niveditha, a fiesta for the music aficionados. The audience were spellbound as Niveditha excelled with her Carnatic music concert on the second day of Sharan Nava Ratri Utsav at the historic Bhadrakali Temple in Warangal on Monday.

Niveditha recited Sachchidananda Swami keertana - Ganam Ganam Nee Jagame Ganam in Hamsadhwani Ragam; Mahabhashyam Chittaranjan keertana – Jayalaxmi Kamakshi Raja Rajeshwari in Suddha Saranga Ragam; Papanasanam Keertana – Samagana Lolane Sadashiva in Hindola Ragam and Adi Talam, and Annapurnashtakam.

She was supported by mridangist Bheem Shankar and violinist Mahavadi Vasu Viswanatha Sastry. Bhadrakali temple chief priest Bhadrakali Seshu and executive officer Seshu Bharathi were among others present.

Meanwhile, the presiding deity appeared in the form of Annapurneshwari at the Bhadrakali Temple as part of Sharan Nava Ratri Utsav. The Goddess was taken on Makara Vahana Seva in the morning and Chandraprabha Vahana Seva in the evening.