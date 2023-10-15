Live
- Celebrating Bond with Bathukamma
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th October 2023
- KCR leadership makes a huge difference in governance
- What is the purpose of our existence?
- Over 60 from India in Guinness Book 2024
- Who pays for freebies that netas dole out?
- Power of Numbers
- Worshipping Devi
- International Travel tips and hacks for newbies
- Obsessive husband always criticises her relatives’ actions
Just In
Warangal: Off to a dazzling start
Highlights
The pride festival of Telangana - Bathukamma got underway here on Saturday. As per the tradition
Warangal : The pride festival of Telangana - Bathukamma got underway here on Saturday. As per the tradition, the nine-day mega festival began with Engili Poola Bathukamma with women clad in colourful clothes turning in large numbers to the temples. It may be mentioned here that the fiesta begins on Mahalaya Amavasya, also known as Pethra Amavasya. Women celebrated the first day of Bathukamma by offering naivedyam prepared with sesame seeds with rice flour.
The Thousand Pillars Temple dazzled with women singing Bathukamma songs and dancing around the Bathukamma. The festival ends with the Saddula Bathukamma also known as Durgashtami on grand note on the ninth day with the women immersing Bathukamma in water bodies.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS