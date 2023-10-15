  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Warangal

Warangal: Off to a dazzling start

Warangal: Off to a dazzling start
x

Women play Bathukamma at Thousand Pillars Temple in Hanumakonda on Saturday

Highlights

The pride festival of Telangana - Bathukamma got underway here on Saturday. As per the tradition

Warangal : The pride festival of Telangana - Bathukamma got underway here on Saturday. As per the tradition, the nine-day mega festival began with Engili Poola Bathukamma with women clad in colourful clothes turning in large numbers to the temples. It may be mentioned here that the fiesta begins on Mahalaya Amavasya, also known as Pethra Amavasya. Women celebrated the first day of Bathukamma by offering naivedyam prepared with sesame seeds with rice flour.

The Thousand Pillars Temple dazzled with women singing Bathukamma songs and dancing around the Bathukamma. The festival ends with the Saddula Bathukamma also known as Durgashtami on grand note on the ninth day with the women immersing Bathukamma in water bodies.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X