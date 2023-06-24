Warangal: Officials told to expedite Smart City works

Warangal: Greater Warangal Municipal Commissioner Shaikh Rizwan Basha directed the officials to expedite the ongoing phase-1 development works under the Smart Cities Mission (SCM), an urban renewal and retrofitting programme of the Central government. Inspecting works at the MGM Junction, Gopala Swamy temple area, Pochamma Maidan, Warangal SBI Area, Warangal Post Office Junction, ‘O’ City area and Balaji Nagar Junction here on Friday, he expressed unhappiness over the pace of the ongoing works - footpaths, lighting, lane markings and other BT road works.

The Commissioner directed the officials to explore other options to complete the works at the earliest if the contracting agencies fail to take necessary steps to meet the deadline. He was of the opinion to complete the works by entrusting the responsibility to the engineering wing of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), it’s learnt.

The pending works between Pochamma Maidan and Warangal Chowrastha should be completed within a fortnight, Shaikh Rizwan Basha said. He stressed the need for speeding up all the ongoing works, especially footpath and drainage. The Commissioner told the officials to complete the stormwater drains immediately, in view of the rainy season. The officials were also told to relocate the electric poles between the O City and Venkatrama Theatre junction. CMHO Dr Rajesh, superintending engineer Praveen Chandra, City Planner Venkanna, Biologist Madhava Reddy, executive engineers Srinivas, Sanjay Kumar and SCM project consultant Anand Voleti were among others present.