Warangal: Police takes stern action against land grabbers

Warangal: It's no exaggeration to say that land grab has become a sort of part time profession for some unscrupulous elements in Warangal. Thanks to the unholy nexus between land grabbers, politicians and bureaucrats that shored up rampant land grabbing in and around Warangal.



The eagle eye of the ruling party leaders especially the Corporators has become a cause of concern for the denizens in the city.

One way or another, the aim of the land grabbers is to snatch away the plots in prime locations. Initially, they approach the plot owner and ask them to sell his land.

They exert pressure by threatening the plot owner. Then they come up with fabricated land documents, claiming the ownership of the land they targeted.

The victims who had guts were approaching the police for solace. But the police on the pretext of their limitations in dealing with civil matters refuse to book cases. This was in the past.

The time has changed ever since AV Ranganath took charge as the Warangal Commissioner of Police.

The arrest of 7th Division BRS Corporator Vemula Srinivas on charges of land encroachment is only the tip of the iceberg. For Ranganath, a complaint is enough to plunge into action. It may be mentioned here that he was arrested a couple of days ago following a complaint from a denizen. Vemula Srinivas not only tried to extort a piece of land from a woman but also fabricated fake documents to snatch away land from her.

On Sunday, the Madikonda police registered a case against 62nd Division Congress Corporator Jakkula Ravinder based on a complaint from a person belonging to Somidi village.

On the other hand, the Commissioner also cracked a whip against the wrongdoers in his department. So far, he suspended two inspectors, a woman sub-inspector, two head constables and two constables, besides attaching a sub-inspector to the headquarters.