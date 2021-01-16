Warangal: Pomp, gaiety mark kite festival

Warangal: Kakatiya University College of Arts and Science has come alive with several giant kites of different shapes and colours dotting the skies at the kite festival organised by the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) as part of the Swachh Survekshan-2021 here on Friday.

Teams that came from Mangalore, Doddaballapur, Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad have made the festival even more special. Apart from kites flying, the authorities also conducted slow cycling and Rangoli competitions. Music, dance and food courts were also part of the festivity to keep the visitors amused.

Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar wished people that this Sankranti would bring a world of good to them. The economic activity of the country would be back on track with the launch of anti-coronavirus vaccination drive on January 16, he said. "Festivals are interlinked with nature, hence the people need to celebrate accordingly," Vinay said.

Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao said that they have given bicycles to 50 sanitation workers as part of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation's bid to save the energy resources and thereby to protect the environment from pollution. "The GWMC has plans to establish a sports club with an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore," the Mayor said.

Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy said that winners of the cycling and rangoli competitions will be given prizes on Republic Day.