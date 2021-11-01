Warangal: Race hots up for MLC posts as hopefuls vie

Warangal: With the Election Commission (EC) setting in motion for the process of filling the six vacancies in the Legislative Council under the MLAs quota, a host of TRS aspirants who have been waiting in the wings for a long time seem to be upbeat about their chances.



There are more than half a dozen aspirants from the erstwhile Warangal district vying to impress the TRS leadership. Prominent among them are: Former Speaker Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chary, Thakkallapally Ravinder Rao, Gudimalla Ravi Kumar, Nagurla Venkateshwarlu and former MP Azmeera Seetharam Naik. These apart, seeking reinstatement are former Deputy CM Kadiyam Srihari and Bodikunti Venkateshwarlu, whose term in the Council ended on June 3.

Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chary, who is said to be a close associate of KCR since the formation of TRS party, has been waiting since he failed to retain Bhupalpally Assembly seat in the 2018 election. It's said that he has the word of KCR. On the other hand, Kadiyam Srihari is also hopeful of getting a berth in the Council. Since he invited KCR for lunch on June 21, speculation is rife that Kadiyam will be given one more chance in the Council. Speaking to The Hans India, a senior TRS leader said that Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao has no objection if Kadiyam is renominated to the Council.

Gudimalla Ravi Kumar, who has been with the party since its inception and actively participated in the Telangana movement, was long overdue to get a post. In fact, Gudimalla was the frontrunner to get the ticket for Warangal Lok Sabha (SC) by-election when Kadiyam Srihari had to resign after he was inducted into the State Cabinet. In a last-minute change after a controversy erupted over his community, the party leadership which zeroed in on Gudimalla candidature had replaced him with Pasunuri Dayakar, who eventually won the seat twice thereafter.

"Many leaders who joined the TRS much later than him had their slice of luck but Gudimalla's wait is on. He thoroughly deserved a prominent post," another senior TRS leader said. Former TRS Warangal district president Thakkallapally Ravinder Rao, Nagurla Venkateshwarlu and former MP Azmeera Seetharam Naik are also seeking their slice of cake.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the aspirants have their plans to impress upon their leadership after the result of Huzurabad by-poll on November 2. As per the ECI, poll notification will be issued on November 9. The last date of filing nominations will be November 16. The scrutiny of nominations will be taken up on November 17. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 22. Polling will be held on November 29 from 9 am to 4 pm and counting of votes will take place the same day.