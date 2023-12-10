Warangal: ‘Research key to growth’

Warangal : SR University, Warangal, organised a one-day event ‘Project EXPO’23’ here on Friday, showcasing the creativity of Students Projects/Products developed by students. The programme was Inaugurated by Joy Mustafi, CEO, Founder- MUST Research, the chief guest of the event. He expressed that research is a must for the growth of the nation. Several experts from the industry took part in judging the quality of work done by the students of various Schools/Departments.

Dr. Syed Musthak Ahmed, Dean of Student Welfare, Dr A Archana Reddy, Registrar and convenor of the programme Md Salauddin, Dr V Mahesh, Dean faculty, Dr Ram Deshmukh, Dean SOA, Co-Ordinators of other departments were among others present at the event.