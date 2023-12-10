  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Warangal

Warangal: ‘Research key to growth’

Warangal: ‘Research key to growth’
x
Highlights

SR University, Warangal, organised a one-day event ‘Project EXPO’23’ here on Friday, showcasing the creativity of Students Projects/Products developed by students.

Warangal : SR University, Warangal, organised a one-day event ‘Project EXPO’23’ here on Friday, showcasing the creativity of Students Projects/Products developed by students. The programme was Inaugurated by Joy Mustafi, CEO, Founder- MUST Research, the chief guest of the event. He expressed that research is a must for the growth of the nation. Several experts from the industry took part in judging the quality of work done by the students of various Schools/Departments.

Dr. Syed Musthak Ahmed, Dean of Student Welfare, Dr A Archana Reddy, Registrar and convenor of the programme Md Salauddin, Dr V Mahesh, Dean faculty, Dr Ram Deshmukh, Dean SOA, Co-Ordinators of other departments were among others present at the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X