Warangal: Reverse migration hopes rekindle with Kitex's entry

Warangal: Finally, there is a ray of hope for the Warangalites with the Ernakulam-based Kitex Group, one of the largest kids apparel manufacturers, revving up its pre-launch operations to set up its unit in the yet-to get underway Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP), in Sangem mandal, touted as a fibre-to-fabric integrated textile cluster.

The launch of KMTP presented a rosy picture with the people expecting reverse migration of weavers who settled in Solapur, Bhiwandi and Surat. However, there was no significant development even after the inauguration of the KMTP some three years ago.

This despite Rs 1,000 crore investment by the South Korean-based Youngone Corporation, the manufacturer of synthetic jackets, boots, track suits and other apparel, and Rs 500 crore manufacturing unit of polyester staple fibre by the Ganesha Ecopet Private Limited.

Against this backdrop, the Kitex which expressed its willingness to invest Rs 1,000-crore by setting up its unit in the KMTP rekindled the hopes of unemployed youth in the region.