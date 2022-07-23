Warangal: Road links to villages cut

Warangal: Rains that returned 48 hours ago once again wreaked havoc in several parts of the erstwhile Warangal district. Several villages lost road connectivity due to the overflowing streams. Several roads in Mulugu, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad and Jangaon districts witnessed breaches, making life miserable for the people living in rural areas.

Warangal and Hanumakonda district collectors B Gopi and Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu who were appointed as the special officers to monitor the flood and relief operations in Mulugu district inspected karakatta (embankment) of Godavari River at Eturnagaram mandal headquarters.

The Collectors, who interacted with the locals, told them to be cautious as the flood situation is still grim.

The duo said that they have identified 84 houses that were damaged by floodwaters. Mission Bhagiratha pipeline in the flood-affected areas was restored, the officials said. The duo directed the officials to ensure proper distribution of 25-kg rice and 5-kg rice to the flood-affected families.

It may be mentioned here that the government appointed Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu as special officer of Wajedu and Venkatapam mandals while B Gopi was appointed as special officer of Kannaigudem and Mangapet mandals.

The national highway (163) between Pasra and Tadwai witnessed a breach due to overflowing floodwaters. The vehicles heading to Eturnagaram from Mulugu have been diverted via Pasra-Medaram route.

Meanwhile, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao reviewed the flood situation with Jangaon District Collector Ch Shivalingaiah. He directed the officials to be on high alert as the flood threat is looming large. Jangaon district recorded an average of 14.29 cm rainfall between Friday and Saturday.

In Mahabubabad district, NDRF personnel rescued 22 labourers who were stranded in a stream between Pedda Mupparam and Turpu thanda of Danthalapally mandal.

Dornakal MLA Redya Naik, District Collector K Shashanka and Superintendent of Police Sharat Chandra Pawar inspected flood-affected areas. Danthalapally mandal recorded 22.20 cm rainfall from 8.30 am on Friday to 8 am on Saturday.

Overflowing streams cut off the road connectivity between Kesamudram mandal headquarters and Guduru.