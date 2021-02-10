Warangal Rural: 2 drowned, 3 go missing after car crashes into SRSP canal

Two persons were drowned and three others went missing after the car they were travelling in crashed into SRSP canal near Kondapaka of Parvathagiri mandal of Warangal Rural district.

The five people in the car were proceeding towards Thorrur from Warangal when the speeding car plunged into the canal. Due to the strong current, the car was swept away. The deceased were identified as Saraswati, a government high school teacher of Gunturupalli and a staff from Vinayaka Traders.

The police who rushed to the spot after being alerted by the villagers launched a search operation. Swimmers were deployed to trace the three missing persons who are yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, the bodies were sent to post-mortem. A case has been registered.