Warangal: Section 420 against vehicles sans numbers

Warangal: The police to invoke Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and other sections of the Motor Vehicle Act against those who ride vehicles with no number plates, the Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath said.

The rule will come into force from January 1, he said. In a statement released on Thursday, the Commissioner made it clear that cheating cases will be booked against the motorists who drive vehicles with faulty or no number plates.

Any attempt to tamper the number plate and removing or masking it with intention to cheat the government and escape traffic challans will be treated as cheating, the Commissioner said.

Referring to the number plates, he warned the motorists to adhere to the Motor Vehicle Act rules. Meanwhile, 545 candidates of the total 1,073 who appeared for the Physical Measurement Test / Physical Efficiency Test (PMT / PET) for the ongoing recruitment process for the posts of stipendiary police constables and Sub-Inspectors at Kakatiya University here on Thursday qualified for the main examination. Ranganath inspected the arrangements at the test venue. The tests that started on December 8 were to conclude on January 3.