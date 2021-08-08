Warangal: Shameem sworn in deputy Mayor

Warangal: Rizwana Shameem, the 36th Division Corporator (TRS), sworn in as the Deputy Mayor of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) here on Saturday.

It may be recalled here that Shameem was unanimously elected as the Deputy Mayor on May 7 along with the Mayor Gundu Sudharani, however, for some unknown reasons she didn't take oath of office since then.

Speaking on the occasion, Shameem thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao for giving her an opportunity to work for the people.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, MLAs Nannapuneni Narender, Challa Dharma Reddy, former SAAP Director rajanala Srihari and Kazipet Dargah head Khusroo Pasha who were present greeted Shameem on the occasion.

Errabelli told Shameem to work hard and uphold the faith the Chief Minister kept on her. Vinay Bhaskar said that it was a huge opportunity for Shameem to make a name for herself.