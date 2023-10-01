Warangal: ‘Sports complex to come up’

Warangal : A modern sports complex on par with the best is to come up in the Warangal East constituency, MLA Nannapuneni Narender said. Speaking at the Under-14 and Under-17 Kabaddi, Kho-Kho and Volleyball Warangal Zone Level selections organised by the 67th School games Federation – 2023 here on Saturday, the MLA said that Warangal East constituency remained undeveloped before the formation of separate Telangana.

“Now, the Warangal East constituency is on fast track development. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is giving high priority to the education and health sectors. The constituency has seven Gurukul Schools. The government was spending Rs 1.20 lakh per annum on each student. A 24-level multi super-speciality hospital is being constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 1,250 crore.

The hospital will cater to the health needs of north Telangana,” Narender said. He said that the government has earmarked 25 acres for the construction of a modern sports complex. Narender said that Warangal didn’t have good sports facilities due to the ignorance of the erstwhile rulers. Corporator Poshala Padma Swamy Goud, B Suresh, MEO Vijay Kumar and Shambhunipet government school headmaster Sharadabai were among others present.