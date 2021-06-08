Warangal : Super-speciality hospital in one year says Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal : The shifting of inmates of the Warangal Central Prison to other jails will be completed in a few days, thus making way for the construction of a super-speciality hospital, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said that the State government is keen to make Warangal a healthcare hub by ensuring medical facilities and infrastructure.

"While the existing Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) will be turned into a Mother and Child Health (MCH) centre, a super-speciality hospital will come up on prison land in about a year," he said.

In addition to this, the government has approved a new medical college in Mahabubabad along with a nursing college, he added. The proposal to set up two regional drug sub-centres – one each at Mahabubabad and Bhupalpally – would augur well for the administration in dispensing medicines to State-run hospitals, the Minister said.

The PMSSY Super-speciality hospital, located on the premises of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), has already started providing outpatient (OP) services and it will function full-fledged in a short time, Errabelli said.

He said that the government was fully committed to upgrade medical facilities in the MGMH, the lifeline of north Telangana districts including Sironcha region in Maharashtra.